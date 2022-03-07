Punjab Exit Poll 2022 Results: Axis My India exit poll breakup for Punjab

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann is the prefered candidate for Punjab, said people who were surveyed in the exit poll surveys of Axis My India. Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM candidate for Punjab, has said that people's mandate as to in whose hands will they place the reins of the future of their children, youth, elderlies for the next 5 years is locked in the machines (EVMs). “Results will come on 10th, we will accept the mandate of people," he adds, not making a big deal of all the exit poll surveys predicting AAP win.

