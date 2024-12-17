Amritsar:An explosion-like noise was heard at the Islamabad police station in Punjab's Amritsar in the early hours of Tuesday, causing panic in the area.

According to some locals, the sound was heard around 3.15 am.

However, police claimed that no blast occurred on the police station premises. They said a heavy object fell on the temporary police sentry post outside the police station.

Only the iron sheet on the top of the sentry post was damaged, officials said.

Pawan Kumar (55), who lives near the police station, said, "A loud sound was heard around 3.15 am which created panic in the area. Residents rushed outside to see what happened."

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar denied claims of a blast and said all senior police officers visited the spot.

He said a policeman posted on sentry duty heard the sound around 3:15 am. "He immediately went out but found nothing. He definitely heard the sound. All police officers immediately reached the spot," said Bhullar.