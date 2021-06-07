Punjab government on Monday extended the coronavirus restrictions till June 15 with certain relaxations." Shops will be allowed to open till 6 pm and private offices are also allowed to function at 50% strength," according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. However night curfew will remain in force from 7 pm-6 am on weekdays but the regular curfew will continue on Sundays.

The state government had earlier extended Covid curbs till June 10. The Punjab government has already announced measures for the gradual reopening of various activities in the state as the number of active covid-19 cases is falling down.

Recruitment Exams to be allowed

Recruitment exams will be allowed to be held subject to adherence to social distancing and other COVID-appropriate norms, though the Chief Minister said online mode should be preferred. Sports training for national and international events has also been permitted and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has been asked to issue the necessary instructions and guidelines, which shall have to be strictly adhered to.

More relaxations will be allowed in the coming weeks

Further relaxations will be allowed in the coming weeks depending on the outcomes if the cases continue to decline, said Captain Amarinder, adding that Gyms and Restaurants could be opened after a week with 50%, and other conditions as per expert advice, if the situation improves further. Owners and workers of the gyms and restaurants should get themselves vaccinated prior to the reopening, he added.

The government has already removed the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles and allowed the resumption of elective surgeries and OPD operations in hospitals.

The CM directed the resumption of elective surgeries in both government and private hospitals besides the restoration of outpatient department (OPD) operations in view of the improvement in the coronavirus situation, the statement said.

The state government had stopped elective surgeries on April 12 to ensure adequate availability of beds and medicine oxygen for serious infection cases.

The CM has now allowed these to be resumed, subject to the condition that there shall, for the present, be no reduction in beds for Level-3 coronavirus patients in hospitals.

The CM also said while the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles is being removed, the limit on commercial passenger vehicles and taxis will continue to be in place.

With case positivity declining to 3.2 per cent and active cases also coming down, the CM allowed gatherings of up to 20 people, including at weddings and cremations, according to a government statement.

Entry restrictions (negative Covid test/vaccination) for arrivals in the state have also been done away with, he stated after a Covid review meeting.

The district administration may determine opening of non-essential shops, including on weekends, on the basis of local situation, while ensuring that crowding leading to spread of Covid are avoided.

On government offices, he said attendance can be decided by the head of the concerned office but comorbid/disabled employees at risk may be exempted.

