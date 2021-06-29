The Punjab government on Tuesday extended the Covid curbs in the state till 10 July. "With cases of Delta Plus variant coming to light, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered extension of Covid restrictions till July 10," the Punjab CMO said. However, some more relaxations have been given.

Bars, pubs and 'ahatas' can operate at 50% capacity from July 1.

On Monday, Punjab recorded 271 fresh Covid cases that took its infection tally to 5,95,136 while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,011. Ludhiana reported 35 fresh cases, followed by 26 in Jalandhar and 21 in Hoshiarpur.

Presently, the state has 3,639 active cases. Punjab's positivity rate stands at 0.67 per cent.

On June 27, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan asked the authorities to go for aggressive testing and contact tracing to check the spread of Delta Plus, a highly infectious variant of Covid.

So far, two cases of Delta Plus variant have been reported from Ludhiana and Patiala.

The Delta Plus variant has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

The chief secretary said that a proposal regarding the installation of a whole genome sequencing machine at Government Medical College in Patiala would be taken up by the Medical Education and Research Department and the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC).

Mahajan asked the health authorities to closely monitor the districts with high positivity rate, besides directing district epidemiologists to further identify pockets which are reporting higher numbers of cases within their respective districts.

On June 15, Punjab had lifted some restrictions as cases had come down in the previous weeks.

Relaxations effective from 16 June

Restaurants, dhabas, cinemas, gyms have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity, subject to all their employees have received at least one dose of vaccination.

Bars/clubs/ahatas to stay shut

Night curfew to be in place daily in the state from 8 pm to 5 am, and weekend curfew from 8 pm Saturday to 5 am Monday

