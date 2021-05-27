Punjab government today extended the lockdown in the state till 10 June. However, an official notification from the Chief Minister's Office said that in view of the decline in positive as well as active cases the restriction on the number of passengers in personal vehicles is removed. Earlier the Punjab government has said that not more than two persons can travel in a car which has been removed today said a government notification.

Earlier the Punjab government decided to continue with all existing COVID restrictions in the state till May 31, amid a high positivity and fatality rate due to the disease.

The Punjab government also allowed the resumption of elective surgeries and OPD in hospitals.

The CM directed the resumption of elective surgeries in both government and private hospitals and the restoration of outpatient department (OPD) operations in view of the improvement in the coronavirus situation, the statement said.

The state government had stopped elective surgeries on April 12 to ensure adequate availability of beds and medicine oxygen for serious infection cases.

The CM has now allowed these to be resumed, subject to the condition that there shall, for the present, be no reduction in beds for Level-3 coronavirus patients in hospitals.

The CM also said while the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles is being removed, the limit on commercial passenger vehicles and taxis will continue to be in place at present.

The state government had imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and a night curfew to check the spread of the infection.

Anybody arriving in Punjab must have a negative Covid-19 report, which is not more than 72-hour old or produces a vaccination certificate, at least of one dose, over two weeks old, the order stated.

Punjab's COVID-19 caseload surged to 5,52,235 on Wednesday as 4,124 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 13,827 with 186 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the latest deaths, 20 each were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala, 15 from Sangrur and 14 each from Amritsar, Bathinda and Fazilka, the bulletin stated.

Ludhiana reported the highest number of fresh cases at 438, followed by 385 in Bathinda, 337 in Jalandhar and 318 in Mansa, it said.

The number of active cases dropped to 50,549 from 53,127 on Tuesday. The state's positivity rate stands at 5.44 per cent, the bulletin said.

As the lockdown-like curbs have once again been extended in Punjab, here's what's allowed and what's not during the period:

All educational institutions will remain closed but the teaching and non-teaching staff of government schools to attend duty. Also, all recruitment exams will be postponed.

It also stated that pillion riding on scooters and motorcycles will not be allowed except for those belonging to the same family and living in the same house.

All shops selling non-essential items will remain shut. Those dealing in medicines and essential items like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy and poultry products like eggs, meat, mobile repair will be allowed.

