Punjab government today in a notification extended the night curfew timings. The state government has also reduced the price of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) by private labs to ₹450 and ₹300 respectively.

The government has extended the night curfew timings from 8 pm till 5 am from an earlier 9 am to 5am. It has also ordered the closure of all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres, sports complexes from 20 April 20 to30 April. The state government has also put a ban on gatherings of over 20 including weddings and funerals.

"Mohali will remain under complete lockdown on Wednesday, on the occasion of Ram Navami, to avoid gatherings amid the surging COVID-19 cases in the region," according to the notification by the Punjab government.

Know the covid-19 rules in Punjab:

Restaurants and hotels will remain open but only for takeaway and home delivery from Monday to Saturday.

Gatherings of more than 20 people, including weddings and cremations, have also been banned across the state. Prior approval of the district administration is needed for all gatherings of more than 10 persons, except for cremation, a government statement said here.

The fresh restrictions will come into effect from Tuesday, officials said, adding that curfew timings will now be from 8 pm to 5 am, instead of the earlier 9 pm to 5 am.

The new restrictions, which also include closure of all malls, shops and markets on Sundays, coupled with the ones imposed earlier, will remain in effect till April 30, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said after a COVID review meeting here.

The chief minister also ordered that people flying into Punjab should have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. Otherwise, they would have to undergo RAT testing at the airports.

He also instructed that people who have attended large gatherings anywhere (religious/ political/social) be mandatorily home-quarantined for five days and tested as per existing protocols.

The chief minister directed the transport department to restrict the number of passengers in buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws to 50 per cent of the vehicle's capacity.

Mohali district, along with the rest of the tri-city, will remain under complete lockdown on Wednesday on the occasion of Ram Navami, to avoid gatherings amid surging COVID-19 cases in the region, Singh said. The tri-city region refers to Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

Meanwhile, sixty-eight more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as the health authorities reported another record daily spike of 4,957 cases, pushing the state’s infection tally to 3,00,038.

Eleven deaths were reported in Amritsar, nine in Gurdaspur, seven in Patiala and six in Rupnagar. Mohali reported 880 cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 742 in Amritsar, 686 in Ludhiana, 445 in Jalandhar and 379 in Patiala. The number of active cases stands at 34,190. A total of 3,141 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,57,946, the bulletin said.

There are 48 critical patients who are on ventilator while 429 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 66,07,723 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana district administration on Sunday declared Dugri’s Urban Estate, Phase 1 and 2, as containment zones in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the two areas will be sealed with effect from 9 pm on Sunday till further orders. Meanwhile, Chandigarh recorded its highest-single day spike of 625 cases, taking the infection tally to 33,934. On April 16, the city had reported 481 infections. Three more fatalities took the death toll to 413 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases was 3,625, it said.

