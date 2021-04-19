Meanwhile, the Ludhiana district administration on Sunday declared Dugri’s Urban Estate, Phase 1 and 2, as containment zones in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the two areas will be sealed with effect from 9 pm on Sunday till further orders. Meanwhile, Chandigarh recorded its highest-single day spike of 625 cases, taking the infection tally to 33,934. On April 16, the city had reported 481 infections. Three more fatalities took the death toll to 413 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases was 3,625, it said.