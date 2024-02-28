Farmers' Protest Update: Punjab faces diesel, cylinder gas shortage amid roadblock
Major crisis of diesel and cylinder gas going on in Punjab due to ongoing farmers' protest. Supplies of Diesel and LPG Gas in Punjab are badly hit due to road blocks and safety issues, as per Ministry Sources, ANI reported.
Major crisis of diesel and cylinder gas going on in Punjab due to ongoing farmers' protest. Supplies of Diesel and LPG Gas in Punjab are badly hit due to roadblocks and safety issues, as per Ministry Sources, ANI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message