Major crisis of diesel and cylinder gas going on in Punjab due to ongoing farmers' protest. Supplies of Diesel and LPG Gas in Punjab are badly hit due to roadblocks and safety issues, as per Ministry Sources, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, traffic was affected at the Delhi-Noida border on Monday in view of a proposed tractor march of farmers to the national capital, officials said.

Farmers have planned a protest march on tractors via the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli toll plaza and Mahamaya flyover on February 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Police has intensified checking at the border by putting up barricades.

There was heavy traffic at the Chilla border from Delhi towards Noida due to the checking.

According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, intensive checking was conducted by the Delhi Police as well as the district police by installing barriers at all the border points between the national capital and Noida, and traffic will be diverted in accordance with the situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ongoing farmers' protest has also affected the traffic movement at the Singhu and Tikri border points between Delhi and Haryana.

On Saturday, the authorities partially reopened the Singhu and Tikri border points, almost two weeks after those were sealed in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march.

The two border points were sealed on February 13 as the protesting farmers from Punjab began their "Delhi Chalo" march to press the BJP-led Centre over their demands, including a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thousands of farmers have been camping on the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala, about 200 kilometres from Delhi, after their march was thwarted by security personnel.

Additionally, the traffic police in Delhi is planning to convert the duty-point areas of its personnel into beat areas in an attempt to reduce congestion on roads, officials said on February 27.

A senior police officer said they are planning to try it out as a pilot project at some important road intersections of the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A duty point is a specific area assigned to a traffic police personnel, whereas the area under a beat is wider.

"We are planning to change the duty-point areas of the traffic personnel into beat areas. We are planning to introduce it as a pilot project. We will first target the main areas or places where traffic congestion is an issue. With this, the traffic police personnel can go to any area in their beat, which is wider than the duty point, in order to remove traffic congestion as and when required," the officer said.

Since the force is busy at Delhi's border points in view of an ongoing farmers' protest, the plan is likely to be launched next month, the officer said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officer further said this is being done for a better management of the traffic system in the national capital and toensure a smooth flow of vehicular movement.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

