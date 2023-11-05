Punjab farmers force officer to burn stubble, CM Bhagwant Mann says ‘severe action will be taken’
Farmers in Punjab's Bathinda district allegedly defied orders to prevent stubble burning and forced an officer to set fire to crop residue. A video of the incident went viral on social media.
A group of farmers allegedly defied the orders of a farm fire prevention team and even forced an officer to set a heap of stubble on fire in Punjab's Bathinda district. A purported video of the entire incident went viral on social media platforms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message