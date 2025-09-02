Punjab floods: Arvind Kejriwal says AAP MLAs & MPs donating one-month salary; Congress writes to PM Modi, seeks aid

Punjab floods: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that party MLAs and MPs are donating their one-month salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide aid to the flood-affected people in the state.

Advertisement

Kejriwal also urged all political parties and the central government to provide assistance to the people of Punjab.

"Punjab has always stood tall in the face of any crisis faced by the nation. Today, Punjab itself is in crisis. I appeal to all my fellow countrymen to extend every possible help to the people of Punjab in this difficult time," Kejriwal said in a video message uploaded on the social media platform X.

"All Members of Parliament and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party are donating one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Let us all come together and help Punjab overcome this terrible tragedy," he said.

Punjab is reeling under massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Villages in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts were the worst-affected by the devastating floods.

Congress, Akali Dal seek special package for Punjab from PM Modi Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an urgent flood relief package for the state, saying that the calamity has caused havoc and devastation across the state.

In the letter, Warring said almost the entire Punjab has been hit by the floods and any immediate reprieve is unlikely with more rain predicted over the next few days.

The Congress leader said Punjab’s estimated loss runs into thousands of crores of rupees.

"We don't seek any special treatment despite being the frontline border state, which has stood guard for the entire nation and also for providing food security to the whole country. We only seek our rightful due," Warring wrote.

Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also sought from the PM a special package for Punjab and increased deputation of National Disaster Response Force and Army personnel to streamline relief operations in the state.

Badal's appeal came after a 10-day visit to the flood-affected areas across several districts in the state.

In his letter to the PM, Badal said that lakhs of acres of land had been submerged and thousands of houses, roads, and power infrastructure had been damaged.