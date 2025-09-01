Punjab floods: PM Modi assures Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann all help and support to state, discusses situation

Punjab floods: After returning from China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Bhagwant Mann and assured him all help to the state while discussing the flood situation. A total of 29 people have been killed, mainly from Pathankot district apart from affecting lives of over 2.56 lakh people, state officials said, PTI reported.

“Immediately after landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi called up Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the situation due to heavy rains and flooding in Punjab. He has assured him of all help and support to the state,” ANI quoted government sources as saying.

According to an official bulletin, 12 of the 23 districts in the state have been affected in a one-month duration beginning August 1, in what the state government has called as one of the worst flood disasters to impact Punjab in decade.

The most-affected villages consist of those in the districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar. The Hoshiarpur district administration unveiled the 'Charda Suraj' campaign in partnership with the Red Cross Society and numerous NGOs and reached 1,225 flood-hit individuals in the district as part of the relief efforts.

To support relief and rescue efforts, the state has activated several agencies. The NDRF has sent 20 teams, while the Army, Navy, and Air Force have each deployed 10 columns, with an additional 8 on standby, along with their respective engineering units. More than 35 helicopters are involved in rescue operations, aided by 114 boats and a state-owned helicopter. BSF personnel have also been stationed in the affected border regions, as per an ANI report.

Mann's letter to PM Modi Mann wrote to PM Modi and requested him to release ₹60,000 crore of the "state's funds", which he alleged are "stuck" with the central government, PTI reported.

He also urged revisions in the norms for funds available in the State Disaster Response Fund(SDRF), saying that his government wanted to pay at least ₹50,000 per acre to affected farmers.

“Punjab is facing a tough time due to the worst flood conditions. You are requested to release all funds of Punjab stuck with the Government of India, which is to the tune of ₹60,000 crore. Since the crops were almost at the harvesting stage, I feel that at least ₹50,000 per acre should be paid to the farmers. So I request you to revise the norms of compensation of SDRF. Needless to say the state government shall continue to contribute 25 per cent as per the scheme of SDRF.” Mann said.

Meanwhile, Punjab has extended the closure of all schools till September 3, according to Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. Earlier, the Mann government announced holidays for the schools from August 27 to 30.