Punjab floods: PM Modi conducts aerial survey, announces ₹1,600 crore financial assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas in Punjab, and also announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the ₹12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty. Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades.

PM Modi landed in Gurdaspur — one of the worst affected district in the state — after conducting the aerial survey. The Prime Minister also met flood-affected people as well as NDRF and SDRF teams.

PM Modi also chaired an official meeting in Gurdaspur to review the situation.

The second installment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be released in advance, as per an official release.

In addition to the financial assistance, PM Modi also announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. For the government schools that have been ravaged by the floods, the PM announced monetary aid under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

PM Modi takes stock of flood situation Prior to his visit to Punjab, PM Modi visited Himachal Pradesh and took stock of the flood and landslides situation in the state.

“The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour,” PM Modi also posted on X, following his visit.

Punjab floods Punjab is reeling under one of its worst flood disasters in decades, resulting from the swelling of Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers — along with seasonal rivulets fed by the heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Not just the swelling of rivers, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab have also aggravated the flooding situation.

The floods have already claimed 51 lives and destroyed crops spread over 1.84 lakh hectares. The state government estimates losses at over ₹ 13,000 crore, underlining the scale of devastation, reported PTI.

To date, a total of 2,064 villages have been impacted because of the floods, with maximum villages in Gurdaspur district at 329.

The worst affected districts are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot.

Over 3.87 lakh people have been affected across 15 districts and more than 23,000 persons have been safely evacuated from the flood-hit areas, reported news agencies, citing state government officials.