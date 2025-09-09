Punjab floods: PM Modi conducts aerial survey, announces ₹1,600 crore financial assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas in Punjab, and also announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the ₹12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty. Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades.
PM Modi landed in Gurdaspur — one of the worst affected district in the state — after conducting the aerial survey. The Prime Minister also met flood-affected people as well as NDRF and SDRF teams.
PM Modi also chaired an official meeting in Gurdaspur to review the situation.
The second installment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be released in advance, as per an official release.
In addition to the financial assistance, PM Modi also announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. For the government schools that have been ravaged by the floods, the PM announced monetary aid under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.
Prior to his visit to Punjab, PM Modi visited Himachal Pradesh and took stock of the flood and landslides situation in the state.
“The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour,” PM Modi also posted on X, following his visit.