Punjab floods: Sonu Sood, Ammy Virk step in to support affected families; Diljit Dosanjh adopts 10 villages

As Punjab reels from devastating floods, popular Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Sonu Sood, and others have come forward to help the affected people in the state.

The flood situation in Punjab has worsened due to the heavy rainfall across the state. Around 29 lives have been lost so far and more than 2.56 lakh people were impacted.

Virk said he and his team will support 200 affected families.

"Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need," said a message shared by Virk on X.

Dosanjh has adopted 10 flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar in collaboration with NGOs and local administration.

His team shared on Instagram that it was working on providing immediate relief. After the water recedes, it will focus on the rehabilitation of affected families and long-term rebuilding measures in a phased manner.

"Together, we can rebuild," said Dosanjh's team.

Other celebrities who have joined in relief measures include actor Gippy Grewal, singers Karan Aujla, Ranjit Bawa, Inderjit Nikku and Sunanda Sharma.

Grewal has sent truckloads of silage for the cattle in the flood-hit area in Ajnala.

Aujla too came forward and said he was helping affected people with medicines, boats, food and fodder for cattle.

He urged his fans to provide assistance to the affected villagers. "I and my team stand by Punjab," he shared on Instagram.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has called the floods in Punjab "truly heartbreaking" and promised support.

"The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab," Dutt said on Instagram.

Sonu Sood said he stands with Punjab, and anyone who has been affected by this flood disaster is not alone.

"Together with all of you, we will get everyone back on their feet," he wrote on his Facebook.

"If you need any kind of help, please don't hesitate to message, we will do our best to reach out and support you in any way we can. Punjab is my soul. Even if it takes everything, I will not back down. We are Punjabis and we do not give up," he said.

The floods were caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.