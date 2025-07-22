Punjab: Four college students dead as car collides with truck in Bathinda

At least four people, all college students, died as their car collided with a truck in Punjab's Bathinda, police said on Monday.

The car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, police said.

The four were aged between 19 and 23, Inspector Daljeet Singh said.

“There were four people present in the car—three boys and one girl—and all four have died. All four were college-going students,” Bathinda DSP Sarabjit Singh told reporters on Monday.

The head-to-head collision happened due to a tyre burst, the DSP said citing eyewitnesses.

“People who were at the spot said that the tire of the vehicle had burst, causing the head-on collision,” he said.

Police said the youths had come to Bathinda to appear in an examination and met with the accident on their way back home.

Three of them died on the spot and the fourth succumbed in a hospital, police said.

Investigations are still on regarding the fatal accident, Sarabjit Singh said.

“We are still investigating whether the vehicle was on the wrong side or not.”

The car was badly damaged in the accident, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

One killed, three injured in Delhi road accident One person died while three others sustained serious injuries after a truck hit multiple pedestrians in Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said.

Four injured persons were rushed to Apollo Hospital by local residents and PCR personnel. One of them, identified as Sabbir, a 36-year-old resident of Dakshin Puri, Ambedkar Nagar, was declared brought dead. The other three, Md. Shanur (32), Suresh (44), and Bibti (80), sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses present at the spot disclosed that at around 10:15 AM, a truck loaded with gas cylinders came from the Ashram side, first collided with a parked motorcycle and thereafter rammed into multiple pedestrians.

The driver of the offending vehicle did not stop and attempted to flee from the scene. However, he was apprehended by alert traffic police officials at the red light near Apollo Hospital.