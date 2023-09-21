Punjab gangster Sukha killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Sukhdool Singh of the Davinder Bambiha gang was killed in an inter-gang rivalry in Canada. 29 gangsters from Punjab are taking shelter outside India, with Canada leading the list.

Intelligence inputs from Canada indicate that Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district was killed in an inter-gang rivalry on Wednesday night. This is similar to the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in inter-gang warfare in Surrey on June 19. The rivals pumped some 15 bullets into Nijjar.

According to information, Duneke fled to Canada from India on forged documents in 2017 and has seven criminal cases registered against him.

There are no less than 29 gangsters from the Punjab region and around who are taking shelter outside India to evade the law. They left India on either Indian passports through fake-forged travel documents or through the Nepal route in the past.

Also Read: Live updates on India-Canada news Leading the pack of countries giving shelter to these murderers is Canada, which now accuses India of the political assassination of a Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) Hardeep Singh Nijjar without substantive proof.

Here is the latest list:

Canada 1) Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dala from Moga

2) Charnjeet Singh aka Rinku Bihla from Barnala

3) Gurpinder Singh aka Babu Dala from Ludhiana

4) Lakhbir Singh aka Landa from Tarn Taran

5) Ramandeep Singh aka Raman Judge from Ferozepur

6) Satveer Singh Warring aka Sam from Fazilika

7) Snover Dhillion from Amritsar

8) Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Diuneka from Moga (murdered last night)

United States 1) Amrit Bal from Kapurthala

2) Anmol Bishnoi from Fazilika

3) Darmanjit Singh from Amritsar

4) Gaurav Patyal from Chandigarh

5) Gurjant Singh from Tarn Taran

6) Harjot Singh from Abohar

7) Karanvir Singh from Ludhiana

8) Kinderbir Singh from Tarn Tarn

9) Rakjesh Kumar from SBS Nagar

10) Rashpal Singh from Tarn Taran

11) Satinderjit Singh aka Goldy Brar from Mukhtsar Sahib

Australia 1) Gurjant Singh aka Janta from Fatehgarh Sahib

2) Gagandeep Singh from Ludhiana

Pakistan 1) Harvinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda from Nanded

Malaysia 1) Jackpal Singh aka Lali Dhaliwal from Moga

2) Jagjeet Singh from Ludhiana

UAE 1) Kuldeep Singh from SBS Nagar

Hong Kong 1) Ramanjit Singh from Bhatinda

Italy-Portugal 1) Rohit Godara from Bikaner Rajasthan

Indonesia 1) Sandeep Grewal from Ludhiana

Germany 1) Supreet Singh from Batala

(Disclaimer: This story has been taken from LiveMint's sister publication, Hindustan Times.)