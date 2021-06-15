Punjab goes for partial reopening as Covid cases dip: What's allowed, what's not

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced further relaxation in curbs as Covid cases dipped in the past week. The positivity rate in the state has come down to 2 per cent. On Monday, the state reported 622 new Covid cases, over 300 less than what it had recorded the previous day. The state's single highest day count was 9,042 on May 8. Currently, the state has 11,913 active cases.

Restaurants, dhabas, cinemas, gymswill will open at 50% capacity, subject to all their employees have received at least one dose of vaccination.

Bars/clubs/ahatas to stay shut

Night curfew to be in place daily in the state from 8 pm to 5 am, and weekend curfew from 8 pm Saturday to 5 am Monday

Punjab to begin vaccination of teachers, non-teaching staff and students in 18-45 age group from all schools and colleges from June 21st On June 7, Punjab extended the Covid restrictions till June 15 but gave some relaxations including allowing shops to open till 6 pm while adopting a graded approach to reopening. The government said that night curfew would remain in force from 7 pm to 6 am on weekdays, including Saturdays, but weekend curfew would continue on Sundays. Before that, the weekend curfew was imposed on Saturdays and Sundays. The government, however, allowed gatherings of up to 20 people, including at weddings and cremations.

