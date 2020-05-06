CHANDIGARH (PUNJAB) : After Chhattisgarh, Punjab government has also allowed home delivery of liquor. The Excise Department of Punjab has come out with new guidelines for home delivery of liquor in a bid to ensure that social distancing norms are not violated amid curfew and COVID-19 lockdown.

Across several places in India, social distancing rules were flouted as thousands thronged liquor stores which were opened for the first time during the lockdown which began on March 25.

According to the new rules, only two people in a group with an official pass are allowed to make home delivery of liquor. One household will not receive more than two litres of booze.

The delivery person is restricted to visit in the vehicle authorised by the department.

Even at liquor stores, the government has made it clear that not more than five people are allowed to gather outside the shops as part of the social distancing norms.

Proper sanitisation will be done at liquor stores, which are allowed to open only if relaxation is given by the district administration in their area.

Share Via