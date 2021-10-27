Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Punjab government scraps 40,000 VAT cases against traders

Punjab government scraps 40,000 VAT cases against traders

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
2 min read . 08:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Channi said that only 8,000 remaining cases will be settled amicably by asking the concerned traders/ industrialists to deposit 30% of the total outstanding tax liability thus saving them from lot of inconvenience caused to them on this count

In a much-needed reprieve to trade and industry of the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday scrapped 40,000 pending cases of value added tax (VAT), out of total 48,000 cases related to FY15, FY16 and FY17 against traders and industrialists across the state. 

Addressing industrialists, traders and prospective entrepreneurs on the 2nd day of 4th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit on the theme of ‘A story of Partnership, Delivery & Growth: Investors Reassured’, Channi however said that only 8000 remaining cases will be settled amicably by asking the concerned traders/ industrialists to deposit 30% of the total outstanding tax liability thus saving them from lot of inconvenience caused to them on this count. The 8000 traders will have to deposit 20% of the tax liability during current fiscal and the balance 80% by the next. Channi said that this industry-friendly initiative will go a long way in boosting their morale to invest in a big way. 

Channi also announced One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for the defaulters to be introduced in Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC), Punjab Financial Corporation (PFC) and Punjab Agro Industries Corporation (PAIC). Likewise, the chief minister also said that an amnesty scheme will also be introduced for the plot holders of Punjab State Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC). 

Assuring of the best air connectivity to boost economic activity in the region, Channi also announced to lay the foundation stone of upcoming Green Field airport at Halwara (Ludhiana) on 15 November and said that the airport will be completed within a period of eight months. 

Channi further said that fixed charges on electricity connections for Medium Scale Industries have been slashed to 50%. He said that Rs.150 crore will be spent on the up-gradation of the infrastructure in the Industrial Focal Points. He also announced that state government will soon simplify the procedure for Change of Land Use to facilitate the entrepreneurs and industrials for setting up their ventures seamlessly. 

Channi said to boost economic activity in the borders district of the state the Punjab government will acquire requisite land for Patti-Makhu rail link and hand over to the Ministry of Railways before upcoming budget.  

