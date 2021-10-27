Punjab government scraps 40,000 VAT cases against traders

Addressing industrialists, traders and prospective entrepreneurs on the 2nd day of 4th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit on the theme of ‘A story of Partnership, Delivery & Growth: Investors Reassured’, Channi however said that only 8000 remaining cases will be settled amicably by asking the concerned traders/ industrialists to deposit 30% of the total outstanding tax liability thus saving them from lot of inconvenience caused to them on this count. The 8000 traders will have to deposit 20% of the tax liability during current fiscal and the balance 80% by the next. Channi said that this industry-friendly initiative will go a long way in boosting their morale to invest in a big way.