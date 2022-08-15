According to the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak, the Punjab government will be providing the option of home delivery of wheat flour to each beneficiary registered under the national food security Act (NFSA), from October 1.

The Punjab minister mentioned the house supply service will introduce the idea of mobile fair price shops (MPS). For this, a transport automobile fitted with a GPS and cameras will likely be used so that the handing over of flour to the beneficiary could be live-streamed.

State Govt shall undertake home delivery service of atta from 1st October,2022, across state in single phase.Disclosing this, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said that Govt shall offer home delivery option to beneficiaries enrolled under NFSA pic.twitter.com/W39WPGqeIT — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) August 14, 2022

The MPS vehicles will also have a mandatory weighing facility so that the beneficiary can check the weight of the flour being delivered. All the mandatory requirements such as biometric verification in MPS vehicle printed weight slip for handing over to the beneficiary etc. will be provided.

The licenses will be issued by the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department and will be given the same status as fair-price shops.

Moreover, the ration will now be distributed on a month-to-month basis, as a substitute for quarterly.

The scheme will be implemented in a single phase for which the entire state has been divided into eight zones.

According to the minister, the brand new scheme is more likely to save nearly ₹170 crore for the beneficiaries in respect of the bills incurred for grinding wheat into flour.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on coming to energy in Punjab in March this year, had determined to supply wheat flour to 1.83 crore beneficiaries within the state underneath NFSA. The state government had mentioned that every beneficiary will likely be supplied wheat or wheat flour at a charge of ₹2 per kilogram.