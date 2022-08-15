Punjab government to deliver ‘aata' to beneficiaries from Oct 1: Food Minister1 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 09:10 AM IST
The scheme will be implemented in a single phase for which the entire state has been divided into eight zones
The scheme will be implemented in a single phase for which the entire state has been divided into eight zones
Listen to this article
According to the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak, the Punjab government will be providing the option of home delivery of wheat flour to each beneficiary registered under the national food security Act (NFSA), from October 1.