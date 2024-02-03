Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns, cites ‘personal reasons…’

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit resigned from his post on Saturday citing "personal reasons." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his resignation letter, he wrote, "Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige."

Purohit resigned a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The BJP's triumph in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, securing all three posts, dealt a blow to the Congress-AAP alliance. The opposition alleged ballot paper tampering, despite the BJP's success.

On Wednesday, a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court denied interim relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party had sought fresh polls under the supervision of a retired judge of the court.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider an AAP councillor's request seeking urgent hearing of his plea challenging the high court order.

Purohit had been at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over various issues in the past.

