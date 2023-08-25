Punjab governor threatens President's rule, criminal proceeding amid surging tussle with CM Bhagwant Mann1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Punjab governor warns chief minister of recommending President's rule and initiating criminal proceedings if no response is generated to his letters. Governor Purohit has advised CM Mann to act before he takes this 'final decision'.
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday has threatened that he would write to president Droupadi Murmu and impose President's rule in the state and initiate criminal proceedings if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann does not ‘respond to his letters’.