Punjab govt allows all schools to re-open from tomorrow

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12, which were closed for more than nine months in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

State Education minister Vijay Inder Singla said following the persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7 onwards.

In a statement here, Singla said the timings of the schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm.

The students only of classes 5 to 12 will be allowed to physically attend their classes, said the minister.

Singla said while giving his nod, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the department to ensure the safety of the children, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said following the CM’s directions, all school managements have been asked to strictly comply with all anti-Covid precautions in schools.

The Cabinet minister also said that the Education Department had taken feedback from school heads.

Besides ensuring safety of the children, they also suggested the reopening of schools before the annual exams for final revision of the course, he said.

Meanwhile, four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 5,404, while 211 fresh cases brought the infection count to 1,67,652 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The state has 2,983 active cases of the novel coronavirus, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases in the state, Mohali reported a maximum of 36, Patiala 25 and Ludhiana 23.

The number of recoveries rose to 1,59,265 after 293 more coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, according to the bulletin.

Three critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 84 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 39,88,705 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said.

