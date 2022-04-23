Punjab govt announces financial relief for transporters. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to end the transport mafia in Punjab and resolve all issues of the transport sector if his party is voted to power after the 2022 state assembly polls
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Saturday announced that transporters can pay motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months. The move, aimed toward providing relief to the Covid-hit sector, is a fulfilment of one of AAP's poll promises.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Saturday announced that transporters can pay motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months. The move, aimed toward providing relief to the Covid-hit sector, is a fulfilment of one of AAP's poll promises.
“Today we are fulfilling our promise made with transporters. Because of corona (virus), those transporters who could not pay motor (vehicle) tax can now pay it without penalty or arrears in the next three months," Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.
“Today we are fulfilling our promise made with transporters. Because of corona (virus), those transporters who could not pay motor (vehicle) tax can now pay it without penalty or arrears in the next three months," Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Transporters are the backbone of our economy and we stand by them in every need," Mann added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Transporters are the backbone of our economy and we stand by them in every need," Mann added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The private transporters, who have had several meetings with the new Aam Aadmi Party government, had demanded that the Motor Vehicle Tax (MVT) of ₹2.54 per km be reduced.
The private transporters, who have had several meetings with the new Aam Aadmi Party government, had demanded that the Motor Vehicle Tax (MVT) of ₹2.54 per km be reduced.
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to end the transport mafia in Punjab and resolve all issues of the transport sector if his party is voted to power after the 2022 state assembly polls.
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to end the transport mafia in Punjab and resolve all issues of the transport sector if his party is voted to power after the 2022 state assembly polls.
"I have come to you as your brother, not as a political leader. It would be my good fortune if I could solve your problems and save your livelihood. You won't need to stage another dharna ever," Kejriwal had said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I have come to you as your brother, not as a political leader. It would be my good fortune if I could solve your problems and save your livelihood. You won't need to stage another dharna ever," Kejriwal had said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He had also promised to set up a commission for the transport sector.
He had also promised to set up a commission for the transport sector.
"A commission of 10 to 15 members will be constituted for the transport sector in Punjab comprising representatives of the state's transporter unions. This commission will formulate the new transport policy and not the officers and ministers sitting in AC rooms," he said.
"A commission of 10 to 15 members will be constituted for the transport sector in Punjab comprising representatives of the state's transporter unions. This commission will formulate the new transport policy and not the officers and ministers sitting in AC rooms," he said.