Punjab government on Tuesday announced to provide free treatment to all COVID patients who are enrolled under state health insurance policy - Sarbat Sehat Beema Yojna - at empanelled private hospitals, news agency ANI reported.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, The state government has decided to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients falling under Sarbat Sehat Beema Yojna in empanelled private hospitals.

The state on Monday reported 178 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the toll to 13,468, while 4,539 fresh cases raised the infection count to 5,43,475, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases dropped from 57,505 on Sunday to 54,996, the bulletin said.

The state's single-day recoveries of 6,803 were also in excess of the daily infection count on Monday.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 6.51 per cent, according to the bulletin. The recovery count rose to 4,75,011 with new recoveries, it said.

There are 387 critical Covid patients who are on ventilator support, 1,011 other critical patients and 6,743 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 87,75,622 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

