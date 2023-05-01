Punjab govt announces public holiday today to mark International Workers' Day

The Punjab government has declared a gazetted holiday on Monday (1 May) on the occasion of May Day (Labour Day).
According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, all government offices, boards/corporations, and educational institutions across the state of Punjab will remain closed today to mark the labour day.
What is International Labour Day?
Labour Day is observed to commemorate the struggles and sacrifices of the workers' and labours' movement. It is also known as May Day.
International Labour Day or Workers Day is celebrated in more than 80 countries, including India, Cuba, and China.
Origin of Labour Day:
The origin of Labour Day can be traced back to the USA in the 19th Century. On 1 May 1886, workers in America went on a nationwide strike demanding an eight-hour day of work. The protest ended as the Haymarket affair in Chicago US.
The Haymarket affair refers to the tragic incident where a labour protest rally turned violent after someone threw a bomb at the police leading to the death of seven police officers and at least four civilians.
Labour Day was first celebrated in India in Chennai in 1923. The initiative was taken by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. The leader of the party, Comrade Singaravelar arranged two meetings to celebrate this occasion.
Political parties in Tamil Nadu extend May Day greetings:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties in the state, including the AIADMK extended their greetings to workers on the eve of May Day.
Extending his greetings to the labourer community, Stalin said his party had always stood with the workforce. "We have been implementing welfare schemes for the labour community whenever we were in the government or have been raising issues to safeguard the rights of the labour force whenever we were in opposition in the assembly," he said.
Stalin listed out some of the schemes implemented by the DMK government for the workers' welfare, including paid holiday on May Day and a 20% bonus given to labourers, among others.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in his May Day greetings said party founder late M G Ramachandran and the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had taken various measures for the welfare of the labour fraternity.
Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and actor Kamal Hassan, Left parties CPI and CPI(M) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) party leader TTV Dhinakaran also extended their greetings on the occasion.
