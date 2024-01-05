Punjab govt buys private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib. Details here
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state government has purchased a 540-megawatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib for ₹1,080 crore. The power plant, previously owned by GVK Power, is the first private power plant to be bought by the government in the state.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government has bought a 540-megawatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib.
