Punjab govt demands 40 lakh more COVID vaccine doses from Centre

In order to vaccinate the eligible population, the Punjab government on Tuesday demanded 40 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Centre on an urgent basis.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the state was expecting 2.46 lakh doses to arrive Tuesday. He further noted that vaccines remain in short supply as it has run out of Covishield and was left with a mere 3,500 Covaxin doses as of Monday.

He further said, the state has already vaccinated more than 90 lakh eligible people (nearly 37 per cent of the eligible population) and has been utilising the stock without any wastage.

The Centre needs to arrange for immediate delivery of vaccines to the state to meet the shortfall and enable inoculation of all those needing the second dose, while continuing with the vaccination of other eligible persons, he said.

Pointing out that doses being supplied to private hospitals are getting wasted as people prefer government hospitals for free inoculation, Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed the meeting that the state has sought diversion of the stocks from the private hospitals but had not received any response so far from the Centre.

Meanwhile, the state government today announced relaxation of several COVID-related curbs.

Singh, during a COVID review meeting, said schools will be allowed to open for Classes 10 to 12, but only those teachers and staff shall be allowed to be physically present who are fully vaccinated.

The presence of students at schools shall be purely at the consent of parents and the option of virtual classes shall be continued.

An undertaking to this effect shall be submitted to the deputy commissioner concerned, he said, according to the statement.

The state on Monday recorded two Covid-related deaths and 56 fresh infections, taking the number of fatalities and infections to 16,237 and 5,98,387 respectively, according to a medical bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.