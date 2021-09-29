Punjab govt eases curbs on public gatherings as COVID cases dip

The Punjab government has decided to further ease Covid-induced restrictions in the state as the coronavirus situation has improved significantly in the state.

According to the decision, the government has allowed an indoor gathering of 300 people and outdoor gathering of 500 people. Earlier, it was 150 for indoor and 300 for outdoor gatherings.

While reviewing the Covid position in the state, the Chief Minister Charanjit Channi also asked the School Education Department to encourage the students to attend classes by following the necessary health protocols, a state government release stated.

Likewise, he also asked the Social Security, Women and Child Development department to reopen anganwari centres while strictly following the prescribed Covid safety norms.

Expressing satisfaction over the decline in positivity rate of Covid cases, the Chief Minister also asked the Health department to ensure strict compliance to Covid safety protocols including wearing of mask and social distancing. He also asked the Health department to ramp up the testing capacity upto 50000 per day as a precautionary measure in view of the coming festive season, it also said.

The Principal Secretary Health also apprised the Chief Minister that the Covid situation in the state was stable and at present 25,000 to 30,000 Covid tests were being done daily with a special focus on the students, it added.

Giving an account of population covered for Covid vaccination across the state, Principal Secretary Health informed the Chief Minister that 91 percent of population above 60 years, 77 percent of 45-59 and 57 percent of 18-44 years was covered for the first dose of COVID vaccination. He said that the state at present has availability of 218895 doses of Covaxin and 261860 doses of Covishield, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.