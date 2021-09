Giving an account of population covered for Covid vaccination across the state, Principal Secretary Health informed the Chief Minister that 91 percent of population above 60 years, 77 percent of 45-59 and 57 percent of 18-44 years was covered for the first dose of COVID vaccination. He said that the state at present has availability of 218895 doses of Covaxin and 261860 doses of Covishield, it added.