Punjab govt employees go on four-day pen-down strike

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2020, 08:11 PM IST PTI

Punjab government employees in Chandigarh and Mohali went on a four-day pen-down strike against the state's decision to reduce their mobile phone allowance and cut down the pay scale for new recruits to bring it on par with the Central pay scale.

The employees staged protests and raised slogans against the state government for its “apathetic" attitude towards their demands.

Punjab and Union Territory Employees' Joint Front Convener Sukhchain Singh Khaira said the employees have also stopped work at the offices of Cabinet ministers at the Civil Secretariat and added that the pen-down strike would continue till August 14.

Khaira said employees were against the government's decisions to reduce their mobile phone allowance and cut down the pay scale for new recruits. They are also demanding release of pending dearness allowance, arrears, implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission and restoration of the old pension scheme.

Khaira warned of a complete strike on August 18 across the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

