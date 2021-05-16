Amid rising Covid cases and fatalities, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today issued an order for the extension of all existing restrictions up to 31 May, with directions for strict enforcement of all the curbs.

"DCs will continue to determine the opening of shops in a staggered manner," the order says, according to news agency ANI

Punjab on Saturday reported 217 more coronavirus deaths as 6,867 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection number to 4,90,755, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 11,693 people in the state

Here is the list of rules implemented by the Punjab government to stop the rise of covid-19 cases in the state:

1) Not more than two persons can travel in a car, 50% staff strength at government offices and a negative coronavirus test report must for those entering the state via air, rail or road as part of added curbs.

2) Anybody arriving in Punjab must have a negative Covid-19 report, which is not more than 72-hour old or produces a vaccination certificate, at least of one dose, over two weeks old, the order stated.

3) All educational institutions will remain closed but the teaching and non-teaching staff of government schools to attend duty. Also, all recruitment exams will be postponed.

4) All four-wheeler passenger vehicles, including cars and taxis, will not be allowed to seat more than two passengers in the state. However, vehicles carrying patients to hospitals will be exempted, as per the directions.

5) Pillion riding on scooters and motorcycles will not be allowed except for those belonging to the same family and living in the same house.

6) All government offices, as well as banks, will work at 50% strength other than those where officials are involved in Covid management, as per the new directives, which also stated that deputy commissioners are authorised to draft services of any official for Covid management and related duties.

7) All private offices have been told to work from home only.

