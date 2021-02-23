Punjab govt imposes fresh restrictions amid Covid-19 surge: Details here

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today imposed a set of new restrictions amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the state. He reviewed the Covid-19 situation with health experts and senior officers on Tuesday.

Singh limited the number of people gathering indoors to 100 and those gathering outdoors to 200 which will be implemented from 1 March. He also ordered strict enforcement of wearing face masks and following social distancing rules. Additionally, the testing for Covid-19 will be ramped up to 30,000 a day.

However, the decision on cinema halls' occupancy will be taken after 1 March, suggested reports. He also authorised the deputy commissioners of the state to impose night curfews in hot spots if necessary. Furthermore, Singh has ordered Covid monitors in marriage palaces and restaurants.

Additionally, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday warned healthcare workers who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine shot of not allowing them quarantine leave if they get infected at a later stage.

He further said they will have to bear the cost of their treatment.

“The healthcare workers who do not get vaccinated to boost their immunity for COVID-19 despite being given repeated opportunities and in case they get the infection at a later stage, they will have to bear the cost of their treatment and they will not be allowed to avail quarantine/isolation leave," Sidhu said in an official statement.

Punjab on Monday registered 389 new cases, taking the infection count to 1,78,847, a medical bulletin said.

There are 3,167 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, it said.

Of the new cases, 54 were reported from Jalandhar, 49 from Mohali and 38 from Hoshiarpur.

A total of 225 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,69,911 as per bulletin.

Ten critical patients are on ventilator support while 77 are on oxygen support, it said, adding that 48,60,435 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

