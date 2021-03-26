In view of the spiking Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government has decided to close all museums till 10 April, the state said on Thursday.

While the Virasat-e-Khalsa situated at Sri Anandpur Sahib will be closed with immediate effect, public entry would be strictly prohibited into the premises of the museum of Sikh heritage and culture.

In a statement, the official spokesperson of the Punjab Government said that the decision has been taken to restrict the public to gather in close vicinity.

"The general public is also advised to comply with health advisories issued by the Punjab government to check the further rise of this deadly virus," a government notification said.

"The pilgrims coming to Sri Anandpur Sahib to take part in the Holla Mohalla celebrations should not gather at one place in large number. They should also put on masks all the time, maintain social distance and sanitize their hands at regular intervals," the spokesperson said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh administration also issued an order stating all public parks, the Sukhna lake area and the city's main commercial zone, Sector 17 Plaza, would remain out of bounds for the public for Holi celebrations.

The step is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection, the authorities said.

"There will be restrictions on entry into these places, which will be strictly implemented by the police and municipal authorities," an order issued by Manoj Parida, Adviser to UT Administrator, said.

It said the restrictions on entry to these places would remain valid from 6 am to 6 pm on March 29.

A few days ago, the UT administration had ordered several measures to check the spread of Covid-19, including banning public gatherings for Holi.

Covid-19 situation in Punjab

Six states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new Covid-19 cases and accounted for 81.63% of the new coronavirus cases recorded by India in the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning.

Punjab reported 2,700 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike this year, while 43 more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The active cases rose to 20,522, while the number of recoveries climbed to 1,95,015 after 1,735 more coronavirus patients recuperated, according to a medical bulletin.

The new infections took the tally to 2,22,937. Jalandhar reported a maximum of 413 cases, followed by 340 in Ludhiana, 321 in Mohali, 297 in Amritsar, 233 in Gurdaspur and 231 in Patiala, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 226 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 25,356. The toll rose to 368 with three more fatalities, a bulletin stated.

