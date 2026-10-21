Punjab govt offices empty as employees, pensioners strike over pending DA, pension revision | Watch video

Punjab government employees across the state called for a two-day protest against the AAP-led state government over its alleged failure to fulfil their long-pending administrative and monetary demands. Organised under the banners of the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front and the Joint Employees Platform Punjab, the strike drew participation from several state government departments alongside contractual workers from Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS, reported PTI.
On Wednesday, the strike disrupted public transport and administrative services across the state, added the news agency.
A video of an empty government office has now emerged online from Jalandhar. Watch here:
In Hoshiarpur, the Sanjhi Talmel Committee held a district-level protest rally outside the District Administrative Complex. During the demonstration, employees on strike gathered alongside pensioners, reportedly.
The rally was presided over by a joint praesidium comprising employee leaders including Kulwarn Singh, Bahadur Singh, and Onkar Singh, among others.
Addressing the crowd, the leaders criticised the state government for ignoring the grievances of the state employees, warning of a stronger agitation if a dialogue was not initiated in this matter.
The state-wide protest centres around several long-standing financial and policy demands. It includes the immediate restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments along with accrued arrears, pension revisions, and the restoration of 37 discontinued allowances.
Furthermore, the protesters also demanded the regularisation of mid-day meal, Anganwadi, and ASHA workers, and the reinstatement of a cashless health scheme.
They also sought the immediate withdrawal of the July 17, 2020 notification on the Central Pay Scales for Punjab employees and the January 15, 2015 notification linked to the three-year probation period.
Meanwhile, the opposition has also come down heavily against the state government, reported PTI. Amid this, protestors alleged that the AAP dispensation prioritises political publicity over resolving ongoing workforce, farmer, and labour issues in the state.
Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, via a statement, reportedly said that the mass walkout of the state government employees hints at a wider breach of trust. It is reported that Singh urged the AAP government to initiate talks to resolve the grievances. Singh also added that people of Punjab were fed up with what he called hollow promises, as per PTI.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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