In order to save power expenses and improve productivity, the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has announced new office timings for employees. The state govt employees had an early start at work on Tuesday with new office timings coming into force

Punjab govt switches to new work timings

The government offices in Punjab will now work from 7:30 am to 2 pm. In the new schedule, the Punjab government has done away with the half-an-hour lunch break.

The new work hours will remain in force till July 15 and result in an estimated saving of ₹40-42 crore, according to officials.

Govt employees, particularly women, complained about the new office timing

Many government employees in Punjab, particularly women, complained about the new office timing, citing complete disruption of their daily schedule.

They said instead of waiting for the school bus, they had to drive their children to school to reach the office on time.

“We have to prepare breakfast and lunch for the family, and get children ready for school before rushing to the office. I had to also wake my kid up early to drive him to school before heading to work," Hindustan Times quoted a government employee entering the PSEB office in Phase 8.

Government employees, from IAS, andIPS officers to superintendents and peons, were seen heading to their respective offices at many places in Punjab before the deadline of 7:30 am.

“Good Morning Punjab. Work is Worship. Great initiative by @PunjabGovtIndia to change Office timings from 7:30 am to 2 pm. Small steps will lead to GREAT Achievements & Unparalleled Heights under thedynamic leadership of @BhagwantMann ji.. Let's all work together for this Dream," Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora tweeted.

-With inputs from PTI