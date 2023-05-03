Home / News / India /  Punjab govt offices switch to new timings: 7.30 am to 2 pm, does away with lunch break
Back

In order to save power expenses and improve productivity, the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has announced new office timings for employees. The state govt employees had an early start at work on Tuesday with new office timings coming into force 

Punjab govt switches to new work timings

The government offices in Punjab will now work from 7:30 am to 2 pm. In the new schedule, the Punjab government has done away with the half-an-hour lunch break.

The new work hours will remain in force till July 15 and result in an estimated saving of 40-42 crore, according to officials.

Govt employees, particularly women, complained about the new office timing

Many government employees in Punjab, particularly women, complained about the new office timing, citing complete disruption of their daily schedule.

They said instead of waiting for the school bus, they had to drive their children to school to reach the office on time.

“We have to prepare breakfast and lunch for the family, and get children ready for school before rushing to the office. I had to also wake my kid up early to drive him to school before heading to work," Hindustan Times quoted a government employee entering the PSEB office in Phase 8.

Government employees, from IAS, andIPS officers to superintendents and peons, were seen heading to their respective offices at many places in Punjab before the deadline of 7:30 am.

“Good Morning Punjab. Work is Worship. Great initiative by @PunjabGovtIndia to change Office timings from 7:30 am to 2 pm. Small steps will lead to GREAT Achievements & Unparalleled Heights under thedynamic leadership of @BhagwantMann ji.. Let's all work together for this Dream," Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora tweeted.

-With inputs from PTI

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout