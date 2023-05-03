Punjab govt offices switch to new timings: 7.30 am to 2 pm, does away with lunch break1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Break from the past: Punjab govt offices brim with activity in early hours as new timetable kicks in
In order to save power expenses and improve productivity, the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has announced new office timings for employees. The state govt employees had an early start at work on Tuesday with new office timings coming into force
