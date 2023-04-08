Punjab govt offices to operate from 7:30am to 2pm from 2 May2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 04:40 PM IST
- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Saturday announcement cited the need to ease the load on electricity demand for the change in office timings during summer
- The changed timigs will remain effective till 15 July the Punjab CM informed
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that starting from 2 May, all government offices in the state will operate from 7:30am till 2pm. “I will also reach my office at 7.30 am," the Punjab CM said.
