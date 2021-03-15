Subscribe
Punjab govt postpones class 10, 12 board exams due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Punjab govt postpones class 10, 12 board exams due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Punjab govt postpones class 10, 12 board exams due to rise in COVID-19 cases
1 min read . 09:30 PM IST ANI

  • The exams were supposed to begin on April 9 and March 22 respectively
  • Now the class 10 board exams will be held from May 4-24 and board exams of class 12 will be held from April 20 to May 24

Amid a continuous increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the state education department has decided to postpone the class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Amid a continuous increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the state education department has decided to postpone the class 10 and 12 board examinations.

The exams were supposed to begin on April 9 and March 22 respectively.

Now the class 10 board exams will be held from May 4-24 and board exams of class 12 will be held from April 20 to May 24.

Punjab is one of the five states that continues to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases, said the Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, Punjab reported 1,492 new cases in the last 24 hours.

At least 20 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours in Punjab, said the ministry. (ANI)

