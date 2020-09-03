Punjab govt slashes charges for rapid antigen test. Check new rates

The Punjab Health Department on Wednesday reduced charges for a rapid antigen test for coronavirus by private labs to ₹700.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the government has reduced the charges from ₹1,000 to ₹700, inclusive of the GST and other taxes.

It has been left to the private labs to fix rates for the collection of samples from houses, he said in a statement here.

There are 45 ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) approved private labs conducting COVID tests in the state.

The minister said the government has fixed a maximum of ₹2,400 for a RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test.

Punjab's COVID tally stood at 56,989 cases with 1,618 deaths on Wednesday. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated