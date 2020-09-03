Home >News >India >Punjab govt slashes charges for rapid antigen test. Check new rates
Punjab govt slashes charges for rapid antigen test. Check new rates

Updated: 03 Sep 2020, 08:47 AM IST

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the government has reduced the charges from 1,000 to 700, inclusive of the GST and other taxes

The Punjab Health Department on Wednesday reduced charges for a rapid antigen test for coronavirus by private labs to 700.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the government has reduced the charges from 1,000 to 700, inclusive of the GST and other taxes.

It has been left to the private labs to fix rates for the collection of samples from houses, he said in a statement here.

There are 45 ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) approved private labs conducting COVID tests in the state.

The minister said the government has fixed a maximum of 2,400 for a RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test.

Punjab's COVID tally stood at 56,989 cases with 1,618 deaths on Wednesday. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

