Punjab govt slashes charges for rapid antigen test. Check new rates
Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the government has reduced the charges from ₹1,000 to ₹700, inclusive of the GST and other taxes
The Punjab Health Department on Wednesday reduced charges for a rapid antigen test for coronavirus by private labs to ₹700.
Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the government has reduced the charges from ₹1,000 to ₹700, inclusive of the GST and other taxes.
It has been left to the private labs to fix rates for the collection of samples from houses, he said in a statement here.
There are 45 ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) approved private labs conducting COVID tests in the state.
The minister said the government has fixed a maximum of ₹2,400 for a RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test.
Punjab's COVID tally stood at 56,989 cases with 1,618 deaths on Wednesday. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK
