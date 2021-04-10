To arrest the Covid-19 fatality rate, Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan directed health department to officials to ramp up the ongoing vaccination drive and achieve the target of vaccinating at least two lakh persons per day.

She announced a special fund of ₹1 crore to every district for effective COVID management in the state. "There is no constraint of funds to fight the pandemic," she asserted while chairing a high-level meeting to review the current Covid situation in the state on Friday.

The chief secretary also directed the health department to observe two days (Tuesday and Friday) every week as mega vaccination days to cover maximum number of people and curb the spread of the virus.

According to an official release, she also set the state's weekly inoculation target to more than 16 lakh beneficiaries for April.

Urging the eligible persons to get vaccinated at the earliest, she said the higher authorities can authorize the vulnerable employees from essential workers' list for vaccination registration.

Chairing the meeting of administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and other senior officials of the state, she called for increasing sampling to 50,000 per day besides actively pursuing contact tracing to at least 20 persons per positive patient and test them as per the protocol.

The officials in the meeting said 16 lakh people have so far been vaccinated in the state.

Mahajan also directed the departments concerned to address the issue of vaccination hesitancy by undertaking well-planned media campaigns.

Calling for strict monitoring of home isolated patients, she instructed the Health Department to optimally utilise manpower of other departments, if it faced shortage of staff.

“Health officials will ensure close monitoring of home isolated patients. They will visit every home isolated patient three times in ten days. If the condition of any patient deteriorates, the transfer to hospital in the fastest way possible will be ensured to bring down fatality rate," she underlined.

CM's target

Expressing concern over the high positivity and case fatality rates in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had last week set a daily target of administering two lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses for the state health authorities.

Singh said currently, about 90,000 people are being vaccinated per day in Punjab and this needs to be increased to two lakh people per day.

He asked the chief secretary to address the issue of vaccine hesitancy by undertaking well-designed media campaigns.

The CM also asked officials to ramp up sampling to 50,000 per day and vigorously trace 30 contacts of each person who tests positive for the disease.

Cases in Punjab

The state on Friday reported 3,459 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing the infection tally to 2,66,494.

The contagion took 56 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 7,390, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday.

The state, which has a fatality rate of around 2%, had reported 3,187 infections as maximum daily cases on 1 April.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.