Punjab govt to challenge Essential Commodities Act in court

Replying to the debate, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Danve said the government had issued an ordinance to amend the Essential Commodities Act 1955 which said that the supply of agricultural foodstuff as are notified by the Central Government shall be regulated only under extraordinary circumstances which may include war, famine, extraordinary price rise and natural calamity of grave nature and any action for imposing stock limit shall be based on price rise, subject to the conditions and exemptions specified therein.