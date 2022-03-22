After taking office, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in one of his first orders said that the state government will regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees."A decision has been taken to regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees of group C and D," Mann said in a video message.

CM Mann said he has given directions to the chief secretary in this regard.

The CM said his party before the Punjab assembly polls had promised that it would regularise the services of contractual employees after coming to power.

The fresh announcement came days after Mann announced to fill 25,000 posts in government departments.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday assumed office as the Punjab chief minister at the state civil secretariat in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, on Monday, he allocated portfolios to his cabinet members, keeping the Home Department with himself while giving Finance to Harpal Singh Cheema.

Ten ministers were inducted into the Mann-led cabinet on Saturday. Mann retained Departments of Home, Vigilance and Personnel, according to party sources.

