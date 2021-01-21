Subscribe
Punjab govt to reopen primary classes at all schools from 27 Jan. Check timings
Ranchi resumes schools after the Covid-19 pandemic for 12th standard under the guidelines of Jharkhand government.

Punjab govt to reopen primary classes at all schools from 27 Jan. Check timings

1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Students of classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend the school from 27 January
  • From 1 February, classes 1 and 2 will be restarted at all schools

The Punjab government has decided to reopen primary classes at all schools from 27 January.



A few days back, the state government had reopened schools for classes 5 to 12.



“Following persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all schools for primary classes from January 27," Education minister Vijay Inder Singla in a statement.

The minister said, as per the decision, students of classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend the school from 27 January. From 1 February, classes 1 and 2 will be restarted at all schools, he added.

The timings will remain the same from 10 am to 3 pm and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools.

Singla directed officials and school management to ensure proper cleaning of premises and follow the coronavirus safety norms.

He said detailed guidelines will be issued soon to all district education officers, which will be circulated to all government, aided and private schools.

Meanwhile, four more persons died of coronavirus in Punjab, taking the toll to 5,520, while 199 fresh infections took the tally to 1,71,136 on Wednesday.

There are 2,405 active Covid-19 cases in the state now, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the fresh cases witnessed in the state, Ludhiana accounted for 38, Mohali 37 and Bathinda 25.

A total of 202 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection in a 24-hour period, taking the number of recoveries to 1,63,211, as per the bulletin.

