1 min read.Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 03:46 PM ISTLivemint
The Punjab chief minster also announced that the Cabinet has decided that the state government would pay the electricity bills of water supply tubewells.
The Punjab government on Monday announced to waive water bill arrears for both urban and rural area consumers. The relief was announced in the view of upcoming assembly polls early next year.
"We are waiving water bill arrears of ₹700 crore of all cities," Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said at a press conference after chairing a Cabinet meeting. This will, however, put an additional burden of about ₹1,800 crore on the state.