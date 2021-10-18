Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab govt to waive pending water bills ahead of assembly polls

Punjab govt to waive pending water bills ahead of assembly polls

The Punjab Cabinet has also decided to conduct appointments on a regular basis for group-D posts which comprises peons, drivers etc.
1 min read . 03:46 PM IST Livemint

  • The Punjab chief minster also announced that the Cabinet has decided that the state government would pay the electricity bills of water supply tubewells.

The Punjab government on Monday announced to waive water bill arrears for both urban and rural area consumers. The relief was announced in the view of upcoming assembly polls early next year. 

"We are waiving water bill arrears of 700 crore of all cities," Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said at a press conference after chairing a Cabinet meeting. This will, however, put an additional burden of about 1,800 crore on the state.

The chief minster also announced that the Cabinet has decided that the state government would pay the electricity bills of water supply tubewells.

"In villages, the panchayats' pending water bills will also be waived," he said, pointing out that these would amount to nearly 1,168 crore.

Also, the government has decided to fix the water tariff at 50 per month.

The Cabinet has also decided to conduct appointments on a regular basis for group-D posts which comprises peons, drivers etc.

