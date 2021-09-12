Punjab government has waived loans to the tune of ₹41.48 crore of 10,151 Scheduled Caste youths, said social justice minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot on Sunday. The step was taken after the youths found it difficult to repay the money due to various reasons, including circumstances arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister added .

The state minister for social justice, empowerment and minorities said the Punjab government has decided to waive up to ₹50,000 for all kinds of loans availed of by SC youths for self-employment from the Scheduled Castes Development and Finance Corporation.

“This pro-people move by the state government has given a big relief to the SC youths," a state government statement quoted Dharmsot as saying.

The minister said these loans are given by the corporation to SCs and persons with disabilities at low interest rates.

He said the SC youths of the state were finding it difficult to repay the loans taken for self-employment "due to failure of trade, death of beneficiary, no earner at home and circumstances arising out of Covid-19".

The minister said it was decided to waive the loans of the youth to get them out of this problem.

