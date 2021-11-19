Punjab, Haryana crop fires cause of soaring levels of pollution in Delhi: NASA

While total fire counts have remained consistently high in Punjab, satellite data indicate that campaigns to get farmers to clear fields without using fire have proven more successful in Haryana. “Over nine years of VIIRS observation, we don’t see much of a trend in Punjab. However, in Haryana, we saw a 45% decrease in the total number of fires in 2020 compared to the 2012-2019 average," Pawan Gupta, a Universities Space Research Association (USRA) scientist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. “But fire counts seem to be on the higher end in Haryana again this year," he added.