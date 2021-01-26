Punjab, Haryana on 'high alert' amid farmers' tractor rally in national capital

Amid farmers' protests and tractor rally violence that was witnessed in the national capital today, states of Punjab and Haryana, from where most of the protesting farmers belong, were ordered to be on 'high alert'.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the violence during the farmers' tractor parade against the new agriculture laws in Delhi is unacceptable.

The chief minister condemned the incidents that took place at the historic Red Fort and urged the farmers to immediately vacate the national capital and return to the borders, where they had been protesting peacefully for the past two months.

Singh ordered a high alert in Punjab amid the tension and violence in Delhi, and directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure that law and order in the state is not deteriorated at any cost.

“Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders," Punjab chief minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, authorities in Haryana sounded a high alert in the state and said anyone taking law into one's hands will be dealt with strictly, after a tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday.

In view of the violent incidents in several areas during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi, Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said a 'high alert' has been sounded in the state.

Tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police in multiple places in Delhi, leading to chaos in well-known landmarks of the city and suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day, leaving the farmers' two-month peaceful movement near the borders of the national capital in tatters.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi for the past several weeks, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

