Gurugram was the hottest place in Haryana recording 45.6 degrees Celsius, while the common capital Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.
Haryana and Punjab reel under severe heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees in Gurugram.
In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 43.6 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 44.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 44 degrees Celsius, Ambala 42.8 degrees Celsius and Karnal 42.7 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report showed.
In Punjab, Patiala and Bathinda recorded highs of 43.6 degrees Celsius each, Ludhiana 43.2 degrees Celsius, and Amritsar and Jalandhar 43 degrees Celsius each, the report added.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for severe heatwave conditions in some states for the next couple of days.
Temperatures are likely to rise by about another 2°C in parts of Northwest India. Meanwhile, rain along with thunderstorms is predicted for some parts of Northeast India.
As per the IMD predictions, heatwave conditions are predicted over Northwest & Central India during the next 5 days and over East India during next 3 days and it is likely to abate thereafter.
Heatwave conditions are also predicted over West Rajasthan during 28th-30th April with severe heatwave conditions on 1st and 2nd May